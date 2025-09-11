Charlie Kirk was set to speak at Charis Bible College on Thursday evening, conference and tribute to be held

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KOAA) — Conservative political activist Charlie Kirk was shot and killed in Utah on Wednesday. Kirk had a connection to southern Colorado through his appointment to the Board of Visitors at the United States Air Force Academy, as well as connections to local religious groups.

The 31-year-old was set to speak in southern Colorado the day after the Turning Point event at Utah Valley University. Kirk was set to speak at the Truth and Liberty Conference being held at the Charis Bible College on Thursday.

In a video message on social media, Charis Bible College leader Andrew Womack informed the community that the Truth and Liberty Conference would proceed and a tribute would be held for Kirk.

In a news release, the Charis Bible College commented the following:

Today, the world lost a true American hero in Charlie Kirk. A fearless leader, a born-again believer in Jesus Christ, a friend to many, a father and a husband, with God’s help, Charlie changed the course of a generation. His ability to clearly and powerfully articulate truth has reignited the fires of liberty and a love of God and Country in America.



His death was the result of senseless violence and untamed animosity.



Join us in praying for his wife and children and the entire team at Turning Point USA. Charlie was truly a world changer, and we were blessed by his Ministry. Although we are mourning the loss of this great man, we take comfort knowing he has received the crown of life and his heavenly reward with the Lord.



We believe the Lord will make his ultimate sacrifice a “turning point” for our nation. We hope his life and now his death will unify Americans around the principles of the Declaration of Independence and the founding of this great nation under God.



Charlie was going to join us as our guest speaker during our Truth and Liberty Conference this week. We will honor Charlie by continuing the conference as scheduled and holding a tribute tomorrow night with a special panel discussion (Thursday, September 11) Andrew Womack Ministries, Charis Bible College, Truth & Liberty Coalition

In the wake of Kirk's assassination, members of the Woodland Park community gathered to mourn the loss of the political activist. News5 was at the impromptu vigil on Wednesday evening, which you can view below.

News5 has been invited to the conference at which Kirk was scheduled to speak this evening on behalf of Bible Charis College and will bring you full coverage of the event on News5 at 10.

For those looking to tune into the conference, it will be livestreamed. You can learn more here.

