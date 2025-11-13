Challenge Hill offers a great workout in Castle Rock

Two hundred steps — how hard could that be? Well, you might be surprised when those 200 steps are actually 200 stairs going up the hillside in Castle Rock.

Officially called the Philip S. Miller Park Challenge Hill, you will definitely feel the challenge going up those 200 steps. And if you’re wondering how many steps you’ve done, or how many you have left, there's a number every 10 steps.

Even the sign at the trailhead warns, “This is an extreme trail. Use at your own risk.”

Deb Stanley

The sign goes on to say: “Hikers and athletes, do not be fooled. This is not a traditional staircase. This is a challenging outdoor obstacle which requires strength, balance and aerobic fitness.”

You may feel like it starts pretty easy, but even the sign warns it gets harder as it gets higher.

The good news: When you arrive at the top, there are two benches where you can sit and enjoy the views of the park, nearby foothills and the town of Castle Rock.

Deb Stanley

Or you can use the benches for push ups, tricep dips and other exercises. Yes, I saw people doing all of that.

After a break, it’s time to decide: Will you go back down the stairs? Or will you take the trail back down? The Blue Trail winds down the hillside. Several switchbacks make going down the trail easier than the stairs.

The total loop is 6/10 of a mile with about 200 feet of gain.

At the bottom, it’s decision time. Do you want to take the “normal” trails farther into the park, or head back to the start of the stairs and do the Challenge Hill again?

NOTES: No dogs are allowed on Challenge Hill. If you go in the morning, the stairs will be in the shade until the sun gets over the top of the hill. That's good in the summer and chilly in the winter.

DETAILS: The hike up and down the stairs is less than 2/10 of a mile with about 190 of gain. The Challenge Hill combined with the Blue Loop Trail back, is 6/10 of a mile with 200 feet of gain.

DIRECTIONS: You can get to the park several ways, but the closest exit on I-25 is Plum Creek Parkway. Turn east and drive one mile until you see the park. Turn into the park and go left to find Challenge Hill on the south side of the park.

If you have any questions, or hike suggestions, email me at HikingDebbie@gmail.com and find more great hikes by following me on Facebook at Facebook.com/DenverHikingExaminer.