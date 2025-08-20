CDPHE sending out texts and emails to families about school vaccines

COLORADO (KOAA) — Families across Colorado will begin receiving a text and email from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) to urge families to get their children vaccinated for the school year.

CDPHE says that there are over 470,000 children ages 7 through 18, whose records in the Colorado Immunization Information System show that they may be due for routine vaccines, including those required for K-12 schools.

The text will come from 45778 and say the following:

"From CDPHE: According to state public health records, your child/children aged 7 through 18 years may be due for routine vaccine(s), including those required for K-12 schools. Now is the perfect time to check vaccines off of your back-to-school list. To find a vaccine provider near you, visit cdphe.colorado.gov/immunizations/get-vaccinated [cdphe.colorado.gov].

You can exempt your child/children from school-required vaccines. For more info, visit cdphe.colorado.gov/vaccine-exemptions [cdphe.colorado.gov] (including this language is a statutory requirement)."

The email will come from cdphe.vaccine.registry@state.co.us and say the following:

"Dear parent(s) or guardian(s),

According to state public health records, your child/children aged 7 through 18 years may be due for routine vaccine(s), including those required for K-12 schools. The best way to ensure your child has a healthy school year is to get them vaccinated. Now is the perfect time to check vaccines off of your back-to-school list. Contact a health care provider or your local public health agency to make an appointment and learn more about which vaccine(s) are needed.

If your child/children are already up to date with their vaccine(s), let us know by filling out this secure form [docs.google.com]. Be sure to attach a copy of their vaccine record. We are standing by to update their vaccination record in our Colorado Immunization Information System and will notify you by email when it has been updated.

To find a vaccine provider near you, visit cdphe.colorado.gov/immunizations/get-vaccinated [cdphe.colorado.gov]

You can exempt your child/children from school-required vaccines. For more information, visit: https://cdphe.colorado.gov/vaccine-exemptions. [cdphe.colorado.gov] (Including this language is a statutory requirement)."

