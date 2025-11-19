CDOT worker injured in hit-and-run crash on I-70 east of the Strasburg exit, authorities say

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) employee was hurt in a hit-and-run crash while working on an active construction zone on Interstate 70, according to a spokesperson for the Colorado State Patrol.

The 58-year-old employee, who was only identified as a man, was working in a clearly marked construction zone repairing the guardrail on the left shoulder east of the Strasburg exit when the driver of a black Ford F150 struck the pedestrian and then hit a cement barrier, a news release from the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) states.

The Ford was left abandoned nearby, and the driver fled to a nearby town, a CSP spokesperson said. The CDOT worker was taken to a local hospital with injuries, the spokesperson added.

The driver of the Ford, identified as 25-year-old Kaleb Unrein, was later found and arrested by state troopers. He was book at the Arapahoe County Jail on two charges: Leaving the scene of a crash involving serious injuries and careless driving causing injuries to a vulnerable road user, according to the CSP spokesperson.

The left lane of I-70 at mile marker 310 remains closed as the investigation and cleanup continues, and traffic is being diverted to the right lane.

CSP officials do not know when the road will fully reopen.