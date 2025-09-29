CDOT partnering with community coalition, aims to encourage seat belt use

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Drivers in Pueblo County have the lowest seat belt use in the state, according to a recent study by the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

Now, CDOT is partnering with a new community coalition to change that.

As part of the campaign, local artists designed large signs using seat belts displaying what people commonly say as their excuse for not buckling up.

The study found a seat belt usage rate of just 71.6% in Pueblo County, well below the Colorado average of 90.7%, and the national average of 91.2%.

Research shows that wearing a seat belt reduces the risk of injury or death in a crash by nearly half, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

___

Colorful Colorado: The best dates and drives to see the fall colors across the state Fall is the time of the year when aspen, maple, and oak trees burst into brilliant displays of color, perfectly accenting our state’s rugged landscapes. Colorful Colorado: The best dates and drives to see the fall colors across the state

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.