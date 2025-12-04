CBI seeks assistance in identifying a man found dead in Park County

BAILEY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), along with the Park County Sheriff's Office and Park County Coroner's Office, is asking for the community's assistance in identifying a John Doe who was found in 2024.

To help, a forensic facial reconstruction expert was used to create a sculpture that may resemble the unidentified man.

CBI says on May 28, 2024, the Park County Sheriff's Office found remains in a remote camping area outside of Bailey, Colorado, on United States Forest Service land.

A botanist estimated that the remains had been in the area since 2022 or 2023.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation

The "John Doe" has the following characteristics;



Male

Likely Eastern European

Estimated to be between 5'11" and 6'8"

Middle-aged, estimated between 30 and 60 years old

A recent investigation into the man's genetic genealogy shows that he has Slovakian DNA. CBI believes he could have relatives in;



Pueblo, CO

Omaha, NE

Cedar Rapids, IA

CBI says that multiple DNA matches across Nebraska, and the strong Czech/Slovak communities in Pueblo and Cedar Rapids, are the driving focus of these locations.

Details are limited in this case, but Park County Sheriff and Coroner, along with CBI, are working hard to discover more information.

Anyone who may have information on this man, particularly people with ties to the Czech/Slovak communities in Pueblo, Omaha, or Cedar Rapids, is asked to call CBI's tip line at (720)295-6642.

