Castle Rock to build new fire station to serve growing northeast community

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Castle Rock is set to build a new fire station on the northeast side of town to address the area's rapid growth and improve emergency response times for residents.

The $21 million facility will be built along Pleasant View Drive and will serve as both a fire station and a logistics center.

Fire Chief Norris Croom said the department has been monitoring the area's growth since 2012 and has seen call volumes continue to increase.

"We're going to put a station right in the middle of that zone,” said Croom. “That's going to cut those response times from about 13 minutes to at max, about 6 minutes.”

Town of Castle Rock Rendering of Castle Rock Fire Station 156

The northeast area of Castle Rock has undergone significant transformation in recent years. Keri White, who moved to the area nine years ago, has witnessed the changes firsthand.

"When we first moved here, it was almost like you were driving out pretty close to the country," White said.

The area now includes the Terrain and Cobblestone Ranch neighborhoods, creating a need for closer emergency services.

With 66% of the fire department's calls for medical emergencies, the reduced response time could be life-saving, according to Croom.

"If you think about cardiac arrest, which is, of course, the most severe medical case, for every minute that a person is without oxygen, that's a 10% chance that they're not going to survive," Croom said.

The new station will also better position firefighters to respond to wildland fires in the area's parks and open spaces.

Denver7 Northeast Castle Rock

"So it's not only a resource just for the northeast part of town, but it's a resource for the entire town of Castle Rock," Croom said.

The project will be funded through money from the town's TABOR timeout in 2020, impact fees, and certificates of participation.

Design for the facility is complete. Croom told Denver7 the goal is to start construction in the new year.

White said she believes the new station is necessary, given the area's continued development.

"I do think it's needed, especially if it cuts down on response time," White said.

Castle Rock has also identified needs for additional fire stations in the Crystal Valley Interchange area and near the new Brickyard development on the town's west side.