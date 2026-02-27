Castle Rock to begin wildfire mitigation work at Metzler Family Open Space

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — The Town of Castle Rock will begin wildfire mitigation work next week as an unusually warm and dry February has heightened concerns about critical fire risk across Colorado.

The town, with the help of Colorado State Forest Service, will target roughly 23 acres of timbered open space on the southeast side of Metzler Family Open Space.

About 150 trees have been marked for removal, along with thick brush and low branches that could help a fire spread.

Castle Rock Fire Chief Norris Croom walked the property with Denver7 Thursday and explained the dry conditions make the work urgent.

"You look at this, and this is all dead and dry, and so without that moisture, fire is going to carry rapidly,” Croom said.

Denver7 Norris Croom, Fire Chief at Castle Rock Fire & Rescue Dept.

Crews will also remove low-hanging branches — what fire officials call ladder fuels — trimming trees to prevent a fire from climbing into the tree canopy.

The work will also address trees infected by mountain pine beetles as part of a broader effort to improve forest health.

"So really, we're doing mitigation, forest health and beetle kill mitigation all the same time," Croom said.

With the open space sitting in close proximity to homes, the effort represents one step the town can take — but residents say protecting communities from wildfire is a shared responsibility.

Denver7 met Sammy Beveridge, who was enjoying the trails at Metzler Family Open Space Thursday afternoon.

She welcomed the mild weather but said the dry conditions have her on edge.

"This year might be a little scarier than some of the past ones, just because of how dry it's been," Beveridge said.

Denver7 Sammy Beveridge, Franktown resident

She added that even small actions by residents can make a meaningful difference.

"Even if it's just a couple branches here and there, it's going to make a huge difference," Beveridge said.

The mitigation work at Metzler Family Open Space is expected to take about a month.

The town said crews will be visible in the area during daylight hours, beginning at 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday.

The open space will remain accessible; however, due to tree felling and vegetation removal activities and equipment, portions of the trails will be closed throughout the project. Closures include the eastern part of the Red Loop as well as the Crowfoot Connector.

Visit CRgov.com/MetzlerOpenSpace to view a map of the project area.