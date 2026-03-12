Care and Share Food Bank of Southern Colorado receives financial boost

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Care and Share Food Bank of Southern Colorado received a big financial boost on Wednesday. Airbnb donated a check of $50,000 to our region's largest food bank.

Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade was among those on hand for the check presentation.

Care and Share's President and CEO, Nate Springer, says 2025 was a tough year because of federal funding spending cuts, which meant a decrease in the amount of food that was given out to those in need.

Wednesday's donation will help Care and Share provide 125,000 meals around southern Colorado.

"It's really vital that we expand our relationship with businesses and corporations," said Springer. "And that's going to be vital for us to be successful with that in 2026. When the big programs like that, the most cost-effective programs are reduced, we really have to look elsewhere and be really creative to get as much food in the organization as we can."

Both Care and Share and Airbnb said they hope this can become a long-term partnership.

