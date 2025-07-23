Cañon City Police inform the community of Sexually Violent Predator

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Cañon City Police Department has released information on a Sexually Violent Predator living in the area.

Robert William Stewart is 66 years old and described as a white man, 6'3", 320 lbs, with gray hair and blue eyes.

They have not provided an address, saying that he's registered as homeless.

He was convicted of three counts of Attempted Sexual Assault on a Child in September 2014.

____

