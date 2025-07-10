Cañon City is looking for a new operator for the Royal Gorge Bridge and Park

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Cañon City government is looking to find a new operator to sign a long-term lease to operate the Royal Gorge Bridge and Park.

According to the city, they're looking for a partner with experience that's financially stable, and can elevate the guest experience, "ensuring the highest safety standards, and preserving its natural beauty."

Whoever is chosen to operate the park will have full responsibility for all park operations, including the bridge, attractions, food and drinks, retail, and maintenance.

The proposed lease is 10 years, but the city says there are options to extend the lease to 25 years.

There is a scheduled site visit for interested parties on July 24, 2025, and proposals must be submitted on or before September 5, 2025, at 5:00 p.m.

Interested parties can visit BidNet Direct to look at the completed Request for Proposal.

