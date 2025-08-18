Cañon City Fire Protection District responds to a structure fire on Monday

CAÑON CITY — The Cañon City Area Fire Protection District and the Cañon City Police Department are responding to a structure fire on the south side of Cañon City on Monday.

The fire is located along Jewett Street south of the Arkansas River.

At the time of publishing this article, the fire had just been reported around 11:30 a.m. Details on what was on fire or if there were any injuries had not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is shared.

___

Colorado Springs REALTOR expects home prices to increase in the next year REALTOR Jay Gupta in Colorado Springs cites a few reasons he expects average home prices in Colorado Springs to eclipse $600,000. Colorado Springs REALTOR expects home prices to increase in the next year

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.