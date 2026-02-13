Bustang Outrider adding Cañon City stop on daily route between Alamosa and Pueblo

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KOAA) — Bustang Outrider has announced that it's adding Cañon City as a new stop on its daily route from Alamosa to Pueblo, starting Tuesday, February 17.

The stop is located at the Gateway Depot (816 Royal Gorge Boulevard).

Eastbound buses are scheduled to stop there at 9:00 a.m., and buses going to Alamosa are scheduled to stop at 3:45 p.m.

Additional stops along that route include;



Pueblo

Pueblo West

Penrose

Cotopaxi

Salida

Poncha Springs

Moffat

Alamosa

You can find more information on the schedules, routes, and maps on the Bustang website.

Residents threaten to move as 144-unit complex brings safety fears A major apartment complex under construction is expected to bring 144 affordable housing units near North Carefree Circle and Peterson Road. Residents threaten to move as 144-unit complex brings safety fears

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.