Bustang Outrider adding Cañon City stop on daily route between Alamosa and Pueblo

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KOAA) — Bustang Outrider has announced that it's adding Cañon City as a new stop on its daily route from Alamosa to Pueblo, starting Tuesday, February 17.
The stop is located at the Gateway Depot (816 Royal Gorge Boulevard).
Eastbound buses are scheduled to stop there at 9:00 a.m., and buses going to Alamosa are scheduled to stop at 3:45 p.m.
Additional stops along that route include;
- Pueblo
- Pueblo West
- Penrose
- Cotopaxi
- Salida
- Poncha Springs
- Moffat
- Alamosa
You can find more information on the schedules, routes, and maps on the Bustang website.
