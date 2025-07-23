'Buckets to Backpacks' collecting items for those affected by Texas flooding

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The 'Buckets to Backpacks' donation drive is still going strong in Colorado Springs.

Now through July 31, you can donate items, including the following:



school supplies

backpacks

hygiene items

non-perishable food

gift cards

diapers

All donations are headed to Texas to help those affected by the flooding that happened earlier this month.

They have also added three new locations where you can make donations. In addition to the Chuckwagon restaurant, you can also drop donations off at the following places:



Fallen Heroes Tattoo and Piercing (West Colorado Avenue)

My Cellar Wine Bar (near Briargate Parkway and Chapel Hills Drive)

Revolution Jewelry Works (Stetson Hills Boulevard)

Cass Cameron, the organizer of the campaign, says they have received roughly 6,000 individual items so far, but they still need your help. They are still looking for more diapers, gift cards and backpacks.

"The community has been amazing," said Cameron. "Like I say all the time... thank you Colorado Springs for really showing up and showing out for Texas, because, as a native Texan, you know, I didn't know how big it would be, but the community did not let me down."

Cameron says she plans to drive all the donations down to central Texas on the morning of August 1. They plan to spread the donations over a few organizations, including the United Way, and the Concho Valley Community Action Agency.

