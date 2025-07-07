Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Brief tornado sighting in Morgan County on Sunday afternoon

Storm trackers across social media on Sunday afternoon shared videos of a brief landspout tornado which touched down in a portion of Morgan County.
Sharon Crist
Sharon Crist captured this tornado driving down I-76 near Brush, Colorado on Sunday.
Colorado forecast: Strong storms expected Monday in Denver
MORGAN COUNTY, Colo. – Storm trackers across social media on Sunday afternoon shared videos of a brief landspout tornado which touched down in a portion of Morgan County.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder issued a tornado warning for the storm in the 3 p.m. hour for a cell a few miles south of Hillrose.

Sharon Crist captured this tornado driving down I-76 near Brush, Colorado on Sunday.

The NWS later reported: At 352 PM MDT, a confirmed tornado was located 6 miles south of Hillrose, or 13 miles east of Fort Morgan, moving northwest at 20 mph," in an alert..

Susan Crist was driving on I-76 when she caught sight of a tornado. She shared her photo of the tornado near Brush, Colorado.

She saw the swirling clouds before spotting the tornado.

"I happened to look in front of me, and wham, right in front of me, there was a tornado that came down and touched on the right side of the highway in the field," Crist told Denver7. "I pulled the car over because had I kept going, I could tell it was crossing the highways, and I would have been right in it."

Multiple users on social media shared clips of the tornado. There were no immediate reports of damage.

The NWS forecasters said there were “multiple reports from spotters and chasers with video showing a landspout tornado lasting 5 min in duration."

The severe weather threat returns again Monday with isolated tornadoes again a threat, particularly on Colorado's northeastern Plains.

