Box truck rolls closing Stetson Hills Boulevard at Powers Boulevard, one injured

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Drivers on the east side of Colorado Springs should expect significant delays at the intersection of Powers Boulevard and Stetson Hills Boulevard.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department says that a box truck rolled over, causing the closure of all westbound Stetson Hill Boulevard at Powers Boulevard.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to the department.

The CSFD hazardous materials team was called to the scene to assist in mitigating a fuel leak as a result of the crash.

At the time of publishing this article, there is no timeline on when Stetson Hills Boulevard is expected to reopen.

