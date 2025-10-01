Boulder County laying off 31 people, eliminating 60 vacant positions to close multi-million dollar budget gap

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Boulder County on Monday announced it will lay off 31 people and eliminate 60 vacant positions as it works to close a multi-million dollar budget shortfall.

The county has projected that its spending will soon outpace its revenue. Officials are working to find $30 million to $40 million in savings over the next three years.

The county said uncertainty surrounding federal and state funding is adding pressure to "an already challenging economic situation with rising inflation and uncertainty around future revenue from property taxes and sales and use taxes."

In order to address the shortfall, the county said it will eliminate positions and end programs over the next three years.

On Monday, the county announced it will lay off 31 people and eliminate 60 vacant positions during this round of budget cuts. The county is also offering voluntary severance packages to staff with at least 15 years of service. The offer is available between Oct. 1 and Dec. 1.

The Boulder County Housing Authority and Boulder County Public Health, which operate with their own budgets and receive limited county funding, are also eliminating positions. In a statement Tuesday, Boulder County Public Health said it anticipates reducing nearly 30 full-time positions through a combination of retirements, term positions coming to an end due to expired grants, staff transitions and layoffs.

The Boulder County Office of Financial Management presented its 2026 recommended budget to the Board of County Commissioners Tuesday afternoon. The $666,543,319 proposal is a considerable drop from 2025's approved $708 million budget.



View the full 2026 recommended budget below

Elected officials and department heads will present their budgets during meetings on Oct. 7 and Oct. 9.

A public hearing on the budget is scheduled for Oct. 14, while a work session presentation is scheduled for Nov. 6. The Boulder County Board of County Commissioners is looking to vote on the budget on Dec. 9.

Residents who cannot attend the Oct. 14 hearing and would like to share their feedback can do so through this form.