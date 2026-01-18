Both people who died in Pueblo County explosion identified by coroner's office

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The coroner's office has identified the woman who died in an unexplained explosion in Pueblo County.

She's been identified as 66-year-old Tammy Lee Brown.

The man who died in the explosion was identified earlier this month.

According to the Pueblo County Coroner's Office, he was 79-year-old Daniel Dale Conner.

The coroner's office says they are still waiting for autopsy results for an official cause and manner of death, but their families have been notified.

Background Information

Several fire and law enforcement agencies have responded to an explosion on January 8 in eastern Pueblo County. The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says two people have died as a result.

The sheriff's office says nearby residents reported hearing an explosion around 2:45 p.m. near 57th Lane and Cherry Road.

When first responders arrived, they found a structure fully engulfed in flames. Law enforcement is currently investigating the cause of the explosion.

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office

According to the sheriff's office, a man and a woman were found at the home. Conner was found on Thursday, and the Brown was found on Friday morning.

While it is still an ongoing investigation, authorities say preliminary evidence shows it was likely an accidental explosion.

___

____

