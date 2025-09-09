Body recovered from Horsetooth Reservoir Tuesday, believed missing paddleboarder

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A body was recovered from Horsetooth Reservoir Tuesday morning that the Larimer County Sheriff's Office believes is the paddleboarder who went missing on Sunday.

The Larimer County Coroner's Office will release the person's identity, as well as the cause and manner of death, at a later time after family is notified.

On Sunday, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office was notified of a paddleboarder who went missing near Satanka Cove on the reservoir. The paddleboarder was not wearing a lifejacket, according to the sheriff's office.

Horsetooth Reservoir closed Sunday and Monday as a half dozen Larimer County departments used drones, boats and sonar to try and find the paddleboarder. Horsetooth Reservoir is now open to the public once again.