BLM Colorado announces permits available for Christmas trees

COLORADO (KOAA) — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has announced that Christmas tree permits are now available in Colorado.
The trees are only available in specific areas of public lands, so BLM emphasizes taking a map showing where you can cut trees. The maps can be found at local BLM field offices or online here.
Permits cost between $8 and $10, and there are different types of trees available.
BLM suggests bringing the following;
- A handsaw
- Eye protection
- Rope or twine
- Extra food and water
- Blankets
They also recommend bringing tire chains, a shovel, emergency supplies, and a map or a device with a GPS to ensure you're cutting down a tree in a permitted area.
After cutting your tree, make sure you attach a haul tag to it.
For more information about cutting a Christmas tree on BLM-managed public lands, visit their website.
Monument Target Plans Continue to Take Shape, Some are for it and Some Against
Word of a new big box store north of Colorado Springs has some people upset. The new development is reportedly headed to Monument, but those who live there say this could take away the area's small-town charm.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.