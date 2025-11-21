BLM Colorado announces permits available for Christmas trees

COLORADO (KOAA) — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has announced that Christmas tree permits are now available in Colorado.

The trees are only available in specific areas of public lands, so BLM emphasizes taking a map showing where you can cut trees. The maps can be found at local BLM field offices or online here.

Permits cost between $8 and $10, and there are different types of trees available.

BLM suggests bringing the following;



A handsaw

Eye protection

Rope or twine

Extra food and water

Blankets

They also recommend bringing tire chains, a shovel, emergency supplies, and a map or a device with a GPS to ensure you're cutting down a tree in a permitted area.

After cutting your tree, make sure you attach a haul tag to it.

For more information about cutting a Christmas tree on BLM-managed public lands, visit their website.

