Black Bear Pass reopens after South Carolina man ignores advice not to drive Kia Telluride off-road

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. — Black Bear Pass reopened to traffic a day after deputies in San Miguel County were forced to shut it down after a South Carolina man drove a Kia Telluride off-road despite being told not to do so by residents in the area.

Deputies said in a Facebook post just after 5 p.m. Wednesday that the man went driving up Black Bear Road and made it past Bridal Veil Falls before the wheels of the Telluride went off the side of the road, leaving him stuck.

The road has multiple switchbacks and the driver was only able to make it about three-to-four switchbacks in, according to deputies.

San Miguel County Sheriff's Office

In their post, deputies said the Kia Telluride would need to be towed, but that had yet to happen by early Thursday afternoon.

Bridal Veil Road up to Bridal Veil Falls was also closed just past the parking lot, which prohibited access to the Via Ferrata in the area. The Bridal Veil Trail remained open, deputies said.

In a post on X shortly after 4:30 p.m. Thursday, deputies in San Miguel County said Black Bear Pass and Bridal Veil Road were back open after the vehicle had been towed.