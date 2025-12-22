Better Business Bureau warns of 'storm chaser' scams targeting Colorado homeowners after windstorm

DENVER — As many continue cleaning up damage after hurricane-force winds swept through the Front Range, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning people about "storm chaser" scams targeting vulnerable homeowners.

The organization said these scams involve bad actors who pressure people into home repairs after severe weather events, often disappearing with deposits or providing substandard work.

BBB Director of Foundation Meghan Conradt said oftentimes scammers will knock on your door, but may also try to contact you over the phone or via text message.

"They'll say, 'Hey, I just noticed that you had all this damage from the wind, and we're offering a limited time only deal. We really want to help people that have experienced this, but I need you to make a decision right now. I need an upfront payment right now,'" Conradt said. "Some of those red flags include really high-pressure sales tactics."

Conradt said because of the high cost of home repairs, it may lead victims to believe scammers really need a down payment worth thousands of dollars. She said because of this, home improvement scams were the fifth riskiest scam in 2024, leading to victims reporting a median loss of $1,800.

She said make sure to do your research on any company before agreeing to an inspection or putting down a deposit.

"Hopefully they should have a card with a phone number and address, an email, all of the things that a legitimate business would be able to provide," Conradt said. "Look at the online reputation overall, make sure that it is, well, first, a company that exists and is legitimate, but that they're also licensed, especially if they're offering to do work in an industry that needs to be licensed to do that work. And look at reviews, too."

Jess Appelbaum, a Lafayette resident, said she experienced a similar scam after a hailstorm in her neighborhood in May. She said a man claiming to work for a roofing company called her and offered a free roof inspection.

"They were like, 'Hey, we're just in your area, in your neighborhood, working on some roofs,'" Appelbaum said. "They were like, 'Well, it's just a free inspection. We're just going to come have some people on the roof, make sure everything's okay, and then we'll head out. What's your home insurance?'"

She said she felt pressured by the man on the phone and agreed to have them visit a few days later, but the company never showed up. While Appelbaum didn't lose money, she reported the incident to the Better Business Bureau.

"All of these details made it feel so harmless that I took the bait," Appelbaum said. "It was a waste of time. It was stressful, and I feel just kind of bad that people are preying on other people."

Consumers can submit a BBB Scam Tracker report by clicking here. The organization said filing a report is different than a complaint and does not initiate a resolution process. Filing a scam tracker report helps the organization track fraudulent activity and alert the public about scam trends.