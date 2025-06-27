Bat tests positive for rabies in Southern Colorado County, public health department urging caution

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment has confirmed that a bat tested positive for rabies in Pueblo County.

The location where that bad was found was not disclosed by the department, but it provided the following details on how to protect your pets and animals.

Unvaccinated pets exposed to a rabid animal must either be euthanized or undergo a 180-day quarantine with 90 of those days in a specialized facility.

To avoid exposure to rabies:



Never touch a bat or any other wild animal.

If you are bitten by a bat or other wild animal, wash the bite thoroughly with soap and water then contact your physician and the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment.

Make sure your pets are vaccinated against rabies. Keep in mind that vaccines not administered by a licensed veterinarian are not considered valid vaccinations in the State of Colorado, including Pueblo County.

If your pet has been exposed to wildlife contact your veterinarian and report the incident to the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment.

Should you see a bat you suspect is sick, you are asked to call the U.S. Department of Agriculture at (719)355-9629 for collection and notify the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment at (719)583-4307 to report the incident.

