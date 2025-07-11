Barr Lake State Park offers an escape from the city, and from crowds

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Still within the Denver metro area, Barr Lake State Park offers visitors a tranquil oasis rich in wildlife and outdoor activities. One of the least crowded state parks near Denver, it’s an escape for people looking to ditch the crowds in favor of nature.

“What makes Barr Lake so special to me, and I think to a lot of people that enjoy coming out here, is just the slower pace of life that this park offers,” Park Manager Lisa Gill said. “It’s just a great place to take a breath and de-stress.”

Denver7's Ethan Carlson A large body of water in the middle of the plains, Barr Lake serves as a resting spot for migratory birds.

Aside from recreational offerings like fishing, boating, kayaking, hiking and paddleboarding, Barr Lake is renowned for its exceptional birdwatching opportunities. The park features a wildlife refuge — a unique designation within Colorado’s state park system — that attracts migratory birds from across the continent.

“Over the course of a year, during migration season, we can see up to 350 different species of birds,” Gill said. “This is important wildlife habitat, both for birds but also other wildlife like deer, foxes, coyotes, and snakes.”

About half of the park’s area is dedicated to the refuge. The Niedrach Trail, which cuts through part of the refuge with a boardwalk over the water, is closed to dogs but open to anyone who would like to hike through it.

Paddleboarding anywhere on the lake, including in the northern half away from the refuge, is temporarily prohibited. Similar to recent reports at Cherry Creek State Park, there is an algae bloom with potentially harmful toxins at Barr Lake.

“Right now, paddleboarding isn't allowed at Barr Lake,” Gill said. “There are blue, green bacteria called cyanobacteria that sometimes produce toxins in the water. It can cause a rash. If you ingest it, dogs and kids, especially, then it can make you sick or worse. Anytime you have contact with the water, though, if you rinse off you should be good.”

Denver7's Ethan Carlson Visitors come far and wide to spot rare birds around the lake, but they can find this female turkey hanging around outside the nature center.

In addition to natural attractions, Barr Lake features the Colorado State Park system’s only nature center. It has an experiential discovery room where visitors can learn about the wildlife that inhabits the area around the lake. Just outside of the nature center is a small area with bird feeders, bird baths and a female turkey who wanders around the area.

