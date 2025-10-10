Ball Arena updates concessions, making food a win for fans, local businesses

DENVER — Colorado Avalanche fans are hungry for another Stanley Cup run, but while the team has been great, the food at Ball Arena has not drawn rave reviews recently.

“We conduct guest surveys throughout the season, and what we were hearing consistently was that the fans just weren't satisfied with the quality of the concession food,” said Jim Mulvhill, director of marketing communications for Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, which owns the Avs, Denver Nuggets and Ball Arena.

Now, KSE and Legends Global, which runs food and beverage operations for the arena, are trying to change that by bringing six locally owned Denver restaurants into the arena. Those restaurants are:



Big Belly Brothers (barbecue) - Sections 148 and 379

Redeemer Pizza - Sections 126 and 342

llegal Burger - Section 102

Mexico City - Sections 118 and 330

Jake’s Baby D’s (mini doughnuts) - Section 134

Nola Jane (cajun) - Section 303

Owner and general manager Casey Allen said gumbo, jambalaya and the debris po boy will be among the food options at the arena.

“Nineteen-thousand people have a chance to eat our food at the arena, instead of before or after the game. And it's just, I mean, it's just an awesome experience,” he told Denver7 Thursday.

“Great items that you wouldn't normally find at an arena, really creative options and really high-quality stuff from places that people know from their neighborhoods,” Mulvihill said.

In addition to the new options, classics like hot dogs, popcorn, candy and soda have had prices cut to $5 each. Those items ranged roughly between $6.50 and $8.50 each last season, according to KSE.

Twenty-ounce domestic draft beers are now $10 each, down from $14.

“I think people have realized that there was a tipping point where the prices were getting too high for the average family, and really it's good for business too,” Mulvihill said. “You bring down the prices, people buy more. In the end, it's going to be a wash for us.”

Avs fan Aaron Garcia said the higher prices were a concern for him, and he’s happy to see the more reasonable concession cost for him and his family, including his young son, Daxton.

“Yeah, I did voice my opinion on [the food cost],” he said. “And I'm glad they listen. That's huge, you know, having a little guy and just, it definitely helps keep prices down.”

