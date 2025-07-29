Back-to-School Vaccination Reminders for Colorado Families

COLORADO SPRINGS — As students across Colorado gear up for a new school year, families are being reminded that back-to-school preparations involve more than just shopping for supplies. Vaccinations remain a key requirement for entry into child care facilities, K-12 schools, and college campuses across the state.

Colorado has required school vaccinations for more than 40 years in an effort to prevent outbreaks of diseases such as measles, mumps, and polio. Health officials say these long-standing rules continue to protect children and communities from illnesses that can spread quickly.

To enroll in licensed child care, children must be vaccinated against diseases including hepatitis B, measles, mumps, and varicella (chickenpox).

School-aged children are also required to have immunizations for tetanus, diphtheria, inactivated poliovirus, and others.

“Measles are so incredibly infectious. They are respiratory, you can walk into a room and infect 15-20 people,”said Dr. Leon Kelly, M.D.

College students who attend in-person classes are also required to show proof of immunity to measles, mumps, and rubella. However, this requirement does not apply to students enrolled in off-campus or online programs.

Colorado law allows for medical, religious, and personal belief exemptions, but changes passed in 2020 tightened the process. Schools must now verify exemption certificates for accuracy before accepting them.

Parents can find their school’s immunization compliance data and locate free or low-cost vaccine clinics through statewide programs like Shots for Tots and Teens. Click here for more information.

