Back-to-School Transition Tougher for Kids Experiencing Trauma, Local Advocate Says

COLORADO SPRINGS — For many students, the start of a new school year means fresh supplies, new friends, and the excitement of returning to the classroom. But for children experiencing trauma — including abuse, bullying, or neglect — the transition can bring anxiety, stress, and uncertainty.

At Safe Passage, a Children’s Advocacy Center in Colorado Springs, staff work directly with children in the midst of child abuse investigations. As part of their mission, they also help prepare kids emotionally for the return to school.

“It’s a big change,” said Maureen Basenberg, Executive Director of Safe Passage. “We’ve had a lot of free time over the summer, and now we’re getting back to structure. It helps to name that — maybe you’re anxious, maybe you’re not sure who’s going to be in your classroom. Let’s talk about it.”

Basenberg says routine and open communication are key tools for caregivers.

Establishing a consistent wake-up and bedtime schedule can help ease kids back into a sense of normalcy. But beyond routine, she urges parents to stay alert for behavioral changes that may signal deeper emotional struggles.

“Each case is unique,” she said. “But if a child is withdrawing, not engaging in things they used to love, having nightmares, or becoming unusually quiet — that could mean something more is going on.”

Basenberg encourages parents to reach out to teachers, counselors, or school staff if they notice concerning signs. Creating a support network early in the school year can make a significant difference for children navigating both trauma and academics.

