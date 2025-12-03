Back the Blue K-9 Force fundraiser supporting Colorado law enforcement agencies on Saturday

AURORA, Colo. — Coloradans have the chance to spread a little holiday cheer to working dogs across the state this year.

Beat the Blue K-9 Force is collecting gifts for law enforcement pups on Santa's nice list. You can find a picture of each pup and what's on their wishlist here.

Dogs from the Aurora, Denver, Greenwood Village, Hudson, Sheridan and Cañon City Police Departments, as well as the El Paso, Arapahoe and Pitkin County Sheriff's Office are all eligible for donations.

Contributions to the fundraiser can be shipped directly to Back The Blue K-9 Force, dropped off to Solera Salon Centennial any time or brought to an event this Saturday at John Elway Chevrolet. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., donors are asked to bring gifts marked for each intended recipient to at 5200 S. Broadway, Englewood, CO 80113.

Back The Blue K-9 Force will distribute the presents to each good boy and girl.

The nonprofit is also listed as one of the thousands of nonprofits Colorado Gives Day is supporting next Tuesday.

Back the Blue K-9 Force has made it possible for five law enforcement departments in Colorado to get 15 working dogs. The nonprofit also assists handlers with safety gear and medical needs.