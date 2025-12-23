Autopsy report shows driver involved in deadly Douglas County crash was under the influence

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — New documents show that the driver involved in a deadly crash that claimed the lives of members of a Colorado Springs-based family was under the influence at the time of the crash.

An autopsy report from the Douglas County Coroner's Office reveals that Walter Huling III, 31, was under the influence of multiple substances at the time of the deadly crash in November. At the time of his postmortem blood test, results came back showing his blood alcohol content was at .23%, more than double the legal limit of .08% in Colorado.

The autopsy report also states that methamphetamine was present in Huling's blood at the time of death. His cause of death has been ruled as the result of multiple blunt force impact injuries.

The crash that occurred on November 24 claimed the lives of five people, including Huling's. Huling was driving along Highway 83 near Franktown when he lost control of the vehicle while headed south on Highway 83.

The Toyota he was driving, which was confirmed to be stolen out of the Aurora area just an hour earlier, went off the right shoulder before returning to the highway and rolling onto the northbound lanes of Hwy 83, said the CSP at the time of the crash.

While rolling, the Toyota hit a Ford sedan head-on, killing four of the people inside it. Those four people were from the Colorado Springs area. The victims were as follows.



8-year-old Toretto Corado

11-year-old Makenlee Corado

35-year-old Alvin Corado

12-year-old Jase Green

Two children in that vehicle managed to survive the crash and were recovering from various injuries at area hospitals.



