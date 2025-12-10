Aurora’s Stanley Beer Hall goes to the dogs for Santa Paws

AURORA, Colo. — Sometimes it’s chaos; drooling; treats usually help. We're talking picture day with Santa, but not with kids, with dogs!

The Santa Paws event was held at the Stanley Beer Hall on Sunday, just down the hall from where Santa was busy taking pictures with kids and their parents.

Karen rescued her black-and-white dog, Arie, five years ago. She said Arie loves getting her picture taken.

Mike Castellucci

"She did great," Karen said. "We take pictures every holiday."

At the center of Sunday’s event was a meaningful cause: dog rescue. Organized by two local shelters, the day aimed to encourage adoptions and donations.

Adding to the festive spirit, Karina Tittjung of Bonez-4-Budz at the Stanley set up a dog buffet featuring pumpkin sticks and beef lung.

"This is all for the dogs,” she said. "All single-ingredient human food, beef liver, beef lung, all curated for your dog. They give us so much, this is the least we can do."

Hawthorne, the Corgi, was dressed as Santa. Her owner said she tolerates the costume, but it's not her favorite.

Mike Castellucci

Just like humans, some dogs loved their time with Santa, while others did not.

Amidst the festivities, some lighthearted moments emerged: sometimes it was hard to tell where Santa's beard ended, and the white poodle's hair started.

Curious what it all looked and felt like for the dogs and their people? Tittjung summed it up perfectly.

"A lot of organized chaos, with Santa and owners, and it's beautiful. I hope this is what heaven looks like when I get there." Tittjung said.

