Arapahoe Basin set to open its doors for ski season on Sunday

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Arapahoe Basin (A-Basin) is kicking off Colorado's highly anticipated 2025-2026 ski season.

The Black Mountain Express will be running from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. starting on Sunday, October 26. It will be servicing High Noon, a blue-mountain run.

Denver7/Blair Miller Skiers and snowboarders head up the mountain at Arapahoe Basin on June 1, 2019.

For opening day, A-Basin is going all out, with first-come-first-serve donuts, stickers, the launch of the 6th Alley Mug Club, and a local DJ legend at the base.

A-Basin says that the Ikon Pass and the A-Basin Season Pass are the best ways to access The Legend for the season, whenever you like.

This early season, Ikon Base Pass holders have unlimited access until December 19, 2025.

For eager skiiers and snowboarders, lift tickets go on sale at noon on Saturday, October 25.

You can buy your passes and tickets here.

