Approximately 50 people displaced following overnight apartment fire

Pikes Peak Ave Fire
News5's Tomas D'Anella
Pikes Peak Ave Fire
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, firefighters with the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) were sent to an apartment fire at 5320 E Pikes Peak Avenue.

CSFD crews say that the fire was knocked out in 45 minutes. They posted the following video on their social media account;

Despite having the fire knocked down in less than an hour, CSFD says that approximately 50 people will be displaced as a result.

Two people were transported to the hospital in critical condition, and five people were treated and released on scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

