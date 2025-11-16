Approximately 50 people displaced following overnight apartment fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, firefighters with the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) were sent to an apartment fire at 5320 E Pikes Peak Avenue.

CSFD crews say that the fire was knocked out in 45 minutes. They posted the following video on their social media account;

The bulk of the fire has been knocked down. All of Pikes Peak between Byron and Murray will remained closed.



PIO is on scene pic.twitter.com/UYcPHE3Fi6 — Colorado Springs Fire Department (@CSFDPIO) November 16, 2025

Despite having the fire knocked down in less than an hour, CSFD says that approximately 50 people will be displaced as a result.

Two people were transported to the hospital in critical condition, and five people were treated and released on scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

