Americans Expected to Spend $128 Billion on Back-to-School Shopping—Here’s How to Save

COLORADO SPRINGS — Americans are gearing up for a record-breaking back-to-school shopping season, with spending projected to hit $128 billion, according to the National Retail Federation. But with prices on the rise and household budgets tightening, many families are looking for ways to cut costs—starting with secondhand shopping.

Local thrift stores are seeing more families turn to them for affordable alternatives on everything from clothing and backpacks to lunch boxes and sports gear.

“When I don’t have a job, it’s really good to get really good deals,” said Katherine Shannon, an incoming 8th grader at The Classical Academy in Colorado Springs. “Sometimes you can find better stuff at thrift stores than you can at Target or Walmart.”

Thrift shopper Linda Cohrs was out browsing racks for her granddaughter’s first day of school. “You want to find the best value,” she said. “I think a lot of people go to thrift stores now because you can buy name brands for a lot less.”

According to NRF data, families with students in grades K-12 are expected to spend an average of $858.07 on clothing, shoes, supplies, and electronics this year.

Big-box retailers are also offering seasonal savings to help families offset the cost:



Target is offering a 20% discount for teachers.

Walmart has slashed prices on school supplies—some by nearly half.

Amazon features a dedicated back-to-school section with items starting at just $4.

Whether it’s shopping secondhand or taking advantage of early deals, budget-conscious families are finding creative ways to prepare for the school year without breaking the bank.

___

Tasty Freeze in Colorado Springs celebrates turning 70, hosts community event They held a 70 year anniversary for the community. The event was also a fundraiser where proceeds went to the place which is an organization that helps young people experiencing homelessness. Tasty Freeze in Colorado Springs celebrates turning 70, hosts community event

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.