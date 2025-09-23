AMBER Alert Issued for 16-year-old seen being forced into a vehicle in Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for a 16-year-old girl last seen being forced into a truck in Boulder.

According to the CBI, they are looking for Jasmin Zapata, a 16-year-old Hispanic female who is about 110 pounds and is wearing a black shirt and black pants.

The CBI said she was seen with the suspect and another man being forced into the two-door Grey Chevy Silverado with CO License Plate AXWL52 in Boulder near Thornton Parkway and Gale Boulevard, Monday at 9 p.m.

The Chevy truck also has a lime green "TIMPANO" sticker on the bottom left rear windshield.

One of the suspects has been identified as 19-year-old Juan Bretado. He is approximately 5'08".

If you have seen the vehicle or Zapata, you are asked to call 911 immediately or the Boulder Police Department at 303-441-3333.

