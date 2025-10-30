Air Force Academy to hold pep rally, expect noise and some smoke in the area

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KOAA) — The United States Air Force Academy is set to host a pep rally ahead of the Falcons' upcoming game against U.S. Army Black Knights.

The military rivalry game is set to kick off at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday at Falcon Stadium. Currently, the Air Force sits at 2-5 overall, and the Army is at 3-4.

Ahead of the matchup, the Academy will be hosting a morale-boosting pep rally on Friday evening.

The Academy says you may be able to see the bonfire hosted on Academy grounds from I-25.

The event, which is planned to last from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., will also bring a possible increase in noise for residents near the area.

___

School district realigns guidelines for senior artwork amid student's religious design Academy School District 20 updated its guidelines Tuesday because of religious messaging on high school student parking spots. School district realigns guidelines for senior artwork amid student's religious design

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.