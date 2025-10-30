Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Air Force Academy to hold pep rally, expect noise and some smoke in the area

Members of the United States Air Force Academy Band at a change of leadership ceremony on August 2, 2024.
U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KOAA) — The United States Air Force Academy is set to host a pep rally ahead of the Falcons' upcoming game against U.S. Army Black Knights.

The military rivalry game is set to kick off at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday at Falcon Stadium. Currently, the Air Force sits at 2-5 overall, and the Army is at 3-4.

Ahead of the matchup, the Academy will be hosting a morale-boosting pep rally on Friday evening.

The Academy says you may be able to see the bonfire hosted on Academy grounds from I-25.

The event, which is planned to last from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., will also bring a possible increase in noise for residents near the area.
Report a typo

