Air Force Academy to hold pep rally, expect noise and some smoke in the area

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KOAA) — The United States Air Force Academy is set to host a pep rally ahead of the Falcons' upcoming game against U.S. Army Black Knights.
The military rivalry game is set to kick off at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday at Falcon Stadium. Currently, the Air Force sits at 2-5 overall, and the Army is at 3-4.
Ahead of the matchup, the Academy will be hosting a morale-boosting pep rally on Friday evening.
The Academy says you may be able to see the bonfire hosted on Academy grounds from I-25.
The event, which is planned to last from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., will also bring a possible increase in noise for residents near the area.
