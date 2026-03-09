Air Academy High School students use their skills to support younger students with adaptive needs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Students from Air Academy High School (AAHS) are using their engineering skills to expand access for younger students in Academy District 20.

Academy District 20 Air Academy students Amanda Gorrell, Elianna Haffner and Xavier Cofield began looking for a way to apply their skills beyond the classroom.

AAHS students worked alongside their engineering teacher, Jason Buhler, to determine how they can help as part of a project that focuses on solving real-world issues.

The project led to two separate student-centered designs.

At Douglass Valley Elementary School, the students created custom brackets to help first-grader Miriam use a supportive chair setup that allows her to sit more comfortably with her peers.

Academy District 20

The same AAHS students designed something for a student at Woodmen-Roberts Elementary School, Liam.

Their idea would add a custom plate to his wheelchair to support play and interaction with his peers. This project is still in development.

Academy District 20

Academy District 20 says that these designs and experiences reflect a broader commitment to prepare the students for meaningful contributions, as well as college and career.

