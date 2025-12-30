AdAmAn Club sets off on annual hike to the top of Pikes Peak Tuesday morning

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The AdAmAn Club set off on the annual hike to the top of Pikes Peak Tuesday morning. Every year, the club hikes the Barr Trail in Manitou Springs to the summit.

The name AdAmAn comes from the club adding a new member each year. At midnight on New Year's, they'll set off fireworks.

This year's new member is Mac Sommers, who is a third generation member of the group. Sommers shared his thoughts before the long hike.

"The night before, I always have a little regret, especially when it's quite cold, but then I get here, get on the trail, and have a great time with everyone climbing, and the fireworks at the top are hard to beat," said Sommers.

Weather conditions this year had members of the group joking they should have been hiking in shorts and Hawaiian shirts.

Before the midnight show, you will see a short fireworks sendoff around 9 p.m. on New Year's Eve. That marks the original summit by the founders of the AdAmAn Club known as The Frozen Five.

You can watch the history of the AdAmAn climb up Pikes Peak and why they do it below:

