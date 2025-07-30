Academy District 20 Hosts Job Fair to Fill More Than 150 Positions Ahead of New School Year

COLORADO SPRINGS — As back-to-school season approaches, Academy School District 20 is making a final push to ensure every classroom, cafeteria, and school bus is fully staffed. The district is hosting a job fair today, aiming to fill more than 150 open positions just weeks before the first bell rings.

The job fair runs from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Liberty High School in northern Colorado Springs. It's the fourth year the district has hosted the event, and leaders say it’s become a great tool in recruiting staff.

Nearly 60 of the current openings are for licensed teaching positions, but the district is also hiring for substitute teachers, coaches, bus drivers, custodians, and special education paraprofessionals, along with other positions.

“Every position, regardless of where it's at, has an impact on students,” said Cameron Smart, Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources. “Whether that’s a bus driver picking up a student in the morning, a custodian keeping the school safe, or a teacher providing direct instruction—every role matters.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with recruiters, ask questions, and even take part in on-the-spot interviews. In some cases, applicants may walk away with a job offer the same day.

“The other thing is we are doing interviews that day and that gives an opportunity to come in, meet the folks, apply for the job, interview for the job and maybe walk out that day with the job,” Smart added.

District leaders say around 150 vacancies is typical for this time of year and is in line with previous hiring seasons. Many of the positions come with benefits, paid training, and advancement opportunities within the district.

