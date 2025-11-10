A Target location could be coming to Monument

MONUMENT, Colo. — Monument could see its first Target location next year, according to planning documents provided to the town council.

According to our news partners at The Gazette, the shopping center that would hold the retail chain gained council approval for its first phase at the meeting on Nov. 3. The plan includes a “Major A” retailer in a 129,000-square-foot space along with smaller spaces for other commercial uses.

While town officials and developers have not confirmed that Target is the major retailer planned for the space, documents for the building phase mention the retailer multiple times. A Monument staff report prepared on Oct. 8 says the national retailer planned for the space is “now known to be Target.”

The closest Target location to Monument now is at the corner of North Union Boulevard and North Powers Boulevard, about 15 miles to the southeast. North of Monument, the closest location is in Castle Rock.

The shopping center is planned for 30 acres on the northeast corner of the Interstate 25 and Baptist Road interchange. To the north is Monument Marketplace, with a nearby Walmart and Kohl’s.

The Phoenix-based Legacy Development Partners is behind the project, which is the company’s first in Monument.

A public meeting on the development drew over a dozen community attendees back in June. Suggestions from the meeting led to changes in the final plan, like adding a pedestrian connection from the parking lot to one of the retail spaces.

The sketch plan for the shopping center gained unanimous approval from the Monument Planning Commission in May.

“This developer is really listening to what Planning Commission has asked of them so far,” said Councilman Chad Smith, who was appointed to the town council this year after serving on the Planning Commission.

Among the requests for the project was dark-sky-friendly lighting, which will direct the shopping center’s lights downward and dim them after hours.

The shopping center parking lot is also planned to incorporate environmentally sensitive infrastructure, including rain gardens instead of curbed landscape islands.

“I think it sets a tone for new development,” said Monument Planning Director Dan Ungerleider at the meeting.

While the phase plan was approved, councilman Kenneth Kimple said he was worried that the increased traffic could degrade the nearby access road, especially in the wintertime.

“The existing condition of that two-lane road is terrible,” he said.

The project is tentatively expected to break ground in March 2026.

The Gazette's Savannah Eller contributed to this web story.

