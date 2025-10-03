'A pillar of hope': Boulder man recalls friendship with Jane Goodall

BOULDER, Colo. — As the world mourns the passing of Dr. Jane Goodall, we are hearing from a close friend of hers who lives in Boulder.

Marc Bekoff is a professor emeritus of ecology and evolutionary biology at the University of Colorado Boulder and was a longtime friend of Goodall. The two wrote a book together, co-authored many articles and were just finishing writing a children's book together when she died.

Thursday afternoon, Bekoff spoke with Denver7 anchor Shannon Ogden about what Goodall meant to him, CU Boulder and the world.

"True friend. I could go to her with professional and personal things to discuss, and she was always there, 100%," Bekoff said. "People saw her as a pillar of hope, a woman who was dedicated to improving the well-being of animals, people and their homes — animals, people and their environments. Just a pillar of hope, like I said. Real positive."

Goodall, known affectionately as Dr. Jane, was known worldwide for her 65-year study of wild chimpanzees in Tanzania and her global advocacy for human rights, animal welfare and environmental protection. She was a frequent visitor and guest lecturer at CU Boulder.

Ogden asked Bekoff what was something most of us didn't know about Goodall. For one, Bekoff said, she was wickedly funny. She also had a signature drink.

"She loved single malt scotch, and it was called her cough medicine," Bekoff recalled. "That's what she called it. So whenever I would see her, I would bring her a little flask and I'd say, 'Excuse me, Jane. I have your cough medicine.'"

Jane Goodall died of natural causes Wednesday at her home. She was 91.

