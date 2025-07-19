A man dies after a fight with El Paso County Sheriff's deputies

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. — A man is dead after getting into a fight with El Paso County Sheriff's deputies in Security-Widefield late Friday night.

An El Paso County Sheriff's Office spokesperson says deputies were responding to a call of a fight at a home on Tranters Creek Way involving a gun. The home is near Marksheffel Road and Fontaine Boulevard.

The spokesperson says when officers got to the house, they saw a gun in the driveway.

They then tried to arrest a man, but he became aggressive and took a deputy's taser and used it, starting a fight, according to the spokesperson.

That's when two deputies shot at the man at least one time each, hitting him.

Both deputies and Security Fire provided medical aid, but the man died.

Two deputies went to the hospital with minor injuries.

The deputies involved are on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure in these kinds of cases.

The Colorado Springs Police Department is the lead investigative agency for this officer-involved shooting.

