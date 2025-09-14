A local organization that supports women entrepreneurs hosted its HerPlace Market downtown

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The HERplace Foundation is a Colorado Springs organization that supports women entrepreneurs.

On Saturday, just off Costilla Street, they held an event called the HERplace Market.

The market had twenty booths of women-led businesses where you could find things like baked goods, clothing, jewelry, and even woodworking pieces.

HERplace also focuses on supporting military spouses, and there were many at the market selling all kinds of different products.

"I'm really thrilled with how people have been coming through here, and uh, it's just the whole thing is very well put together and very well designed. So it's been a wonderful day." Phaedra Chojnacki, Phood Boards

There were also refreshments, food options, and a DJ playing live music.

This was the first time the foundation organized this market, and the founder says she wanted to bring women's celebration and support in any way possible.

"It is about creating community and just loving the people that are around you and feeling that support." Brittany McNeal, Founder of the HerPlace Foundation

Even with some rain earlier in the day, they say it was still very successful.

Although this is the first time the event took place, the founder says that she hopes to bring it back next year and make it a yearly event.

