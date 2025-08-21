96K Coloradans could face health insurance cuts under Rocky Mountain HMO, Anthem HMO: CO Division of Insurance

DENVER — Approximately 96,000 Coloradans could face changes to their health insurance under Rocky Mountain HMO and Anthem HMO, according to the Colorado Division of Insurance (DOI).

Rocky Mountain HMO and Anthem HMO in Colorado announced Wednesday they filed plans to discontinue 82 health insurance plans. The Coloradans with those plans may need to choose new coverage during the upcoming Open Enrollment period, which begins November 1.

Discontinuing plans could mean removing the plan altogether or changing the locations in which the insurance benefits are offered, according to the DOI. That would mean some Coloradans' established healthcare providers may no longer be covered.

Those impacted should get a notice at least 90 days before the end of the year, the DOI said.

Colorado Insurance Commissioner Michael Conway said this shakeup is a result of U.S. Congress not extending tax credits for the individual health insurance market that started during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Short of Congress doing what needs to be done and extending the premium tax credits, our elected leaders at the General Assembly can step in during the special legislative session to provide important support and help to stabilize the individual market. DOI is doing everything possible to stabilize the market, Conway said. "But without action now, hardworking people are going to receive devastatingly high rate increases.”

The special session of the Colorado General Assembly begins Wednesday.

In total, Rocky Mountain HMO announced a proposal to withdraw 20 plans from seven counties, mostly in the Denver metro area. This will affect about 26,000 people, according to the DOI. Anthem HMO said it's considering dropping 62 plans for 69,000 people across 16 counties. Anthem HMO told The Denver Post it's possible the health insurance company could end up making revisions and not cut as many plans.



The potentially impacted counties are listed in the table below: