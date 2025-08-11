93-year-old Colorado man rows his way to one million meters and a healthy, independent life

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — At 93 years old, James “Dr. Jim” Baroffio has reached an astonishing milestone by rowing over 600 miles — roughly the distance from Denver to Omaha, Nebraska — at his local gym.

This achievement, which took about two years to accomplish, showcases Jim's commitment to fitness and the power of a supportive community at Row House Fitness.

Colin Riley, Denver7

Dr. Jim, a lifelong exerciser, said exercise helped save his life when he had open heart surgery a decade ago.

“The doctor said, 'You shouldn't be standing there, but the reason you are is that you exercise,'” Dr. Jim recalled.

His dedication to exercise has been a cornerstone of his life, and he believes many underestimate its benefits.

Rowing is Dr. Jim's preferred workout at Row House Fitness, where teammates and coaches have formed a supportive community.

“He always has a smile on his face, and he’s always happy to be here," said Mark Usery, a classmate, about Dr. Jim.

Colin Riley, Denver7

On Thursday, Dr. Jim hit the remarkable one-million-meter mark. Wearing a Row House T-shirt and colorful superhero socks, he was greeted with cheers and applause from his classmates, coaches, and staff from his retirement village.

“They give you encouragement,” Dr. Jim said, laughing, “Did you hear all that yelling?”

“He’s super determined, he’s diligent, he’s consistent, and it just, he’s just a testament to longevity," said Emily Liedtke, a lead coach at Row House.

Liedtke told Scripps News Denver the low-impact, full-body rowing program is designed for anyone, regardless of age.

Despite his incredible achievement, Dr. Jim modestly admits that exercise is “no fountain of youth,” yet he feels invigorated.

“How do I feel? I feel like I’m 50,” he said.

As he continues to inspire those around him and row towards his next million meters, Dr. Jim's journey is a pursuit of good health and the realization that fitness is a lifelong endeavor.

“People make a big deal about age nowadays. If someone says, ‘How old are you?’ I’ll say, ‘How old do you want me to be?’” Dr. Jim said.

