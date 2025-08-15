6-year-old hit by vehicle while walking to school, driver cited, says CSPD

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KOAA) — A driver has been cited after allegedly hitting a 6-year-old on their way to school, according to Colorado Springs Police.

The crash, which occurred during the morning-hour commute, was located at Red Hill Circle and South Rockrimmon Boulevard.

Per CSPD: Crash Red Hill Cr & S Rockrimmon Bl, unknown blockage. This may be an extended blockage. Please use alternate route. — Colo Spgs Traffic (@COSTraffic) August 15, 2025

According to the police on scene, the driver was making a left-hand turn at the time of the crash and did not see the child crossing the road.

The child was taken to a hospital with serious bodily injury, but doctors have said the injuries are non-life-threatening. The driver is complying with the investigation, and at this time, alcohol, speed, and drugs are not being considered as factors in the crash.

There are currently no road closures in the area.

___

Federal investigations unfolded at two businesses in southeast Colorado Springs The DEA says it is a part of an investigation with Homeland Security. Federal investigations unfolded at two businesses in southeast Colorado Springs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.