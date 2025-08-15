Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
6-year-old hit by vehicle while walking to school, driver cited, says CSPD

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KOAA) — A driver has been cited after allegedly hitting a 6-year-old on their way to school, according to Colorado Springs Police.

The crash, which occurred during the morning-hour commute, was located at Red Hill Circle and South Rockrimmon Boulevard.

According to the police on scene, the driver was making a left-hand turn at the time of the crash and did not see the child crossing the road.

The child was taken to a hospital with serious bodily injury, but doctors have said the injuries are non-life-threatening. The driver is complying with the investigation, and at this time, alcohol, speed, and drugs are not being considered as factors in the crash.

There are currently no road closures in the area.

