28-year-old identified as the man killed in the alleged DUI crash from early September

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released the identity of a man killed in early September.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, September 5, CSPD officers were sent to a crash near US Hwy 24 and 26th Street.

Police say that a pedestrian was hit by a car and didn't survive the crash. He has since been identified as Jeremy Ives, 28.

Colorado State Patrol (CSP), CSPD, and Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) all responded to the incident.

The driver of the car fled the scene but was later found by CSPD and CSP. Police believe that alcohol was a factor in the incident.

CSPD has arrested Cameron Walsh, who's facing charges of vehicular homicide, DUI, hit and run, and driving on a revoked license.

