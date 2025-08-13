28-year-old identified as the man killed in a motorcycle crash along Constitution Avenue

LATEST UPDATES

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released the identity of a man killed in a motorcycle crash on the evening of July 29.

CSPD says that the El Paso County Coroner has identified the man as 28-year-old Christopher James Easton.

At the time of the crash, police say their investigation revealed that an SUV was heading southbound on Sierra Drive at Constitution Avenue. The motorcycle was headed westbound on Constitution Avenue in the right lane when the SUV attempted to make a left-hand turn.

Police say the motorcycle veered left to avoid the SUV but still hit its left side, causing Easton and his passenger at the time to be ejected from the bike. Easton would later die from his injuries.

This is the 34th traffic-related death in Colorado Springs this year, according to police. At this time in 2024, there were 32 traffic deaths.

ORIGINAL COVERAGE

A motorcyclist is dead following a crash Tuesday evening, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

The crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV happened at the intersection of Constitution Avenue and Sierra Drive. Police received the call just moments after the crash around 9:00 p.m.

According to police, there were two people on the motorcycle at the time of the crash, and both were taken to the hospital. The man driving the motorcycle later died from his injuries.

The condition of the woman who was a passenger on the motorcycle at the time of the crash is unknown at the time of publishing this article.

The Colorado Springs Major Crash team is investigating this incident. Nobody was arrested as a result of the crash.

Know something about this crash or have images? Send us an email here.

___

Man looking for answers after his mom was found dead in Colorado Springs An investigation tied to the death of Cheryl Bennett in Colorado Springs is ongoing. Man looking for answers after his mom was found dead in Colorado Springs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.