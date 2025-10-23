26-year-old woman identified as the rider in a deadly crash along Maizeland Road in early October

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department has released the identity of a man killed in a motorcycle crash along Maizeland Road in early October.

According to police, 26-year-old Megumi Morris was found around 4:40 p.m. after reports of a crash along Maizeland Road. CSPD said that based on their initial investigation, it appears Morris was traveling eastbound along Maizeland Rd. when she lost control and crashed the bike.

Life-saving efforts were attempted when emergency personnel arrived, but Morris ultimately died from her injuries.

While the crash is still under investigation at the time of their release, CSPD does not believe that speed or alcohol are factors in the crash.

This was the 45th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year, according to the department. At this time last year, there had only been 40 traffic fatalities.

ORIGINAL COVERAGE

A motorcyclist is dead following a crash Thursday afternoon, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

It happened around 4:45 p.m. in the 4000 block of Maizeland Road, which is located near North Academy Boulevard.

CSPD says officers determined a 26-year-old woman riding a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Maizeland Road when she lost control. Medical personnel provided life-saving measures, but CSPD says she died at the scene.

At this time, CSPD says neither speed nor alcohol is being considered as a factor in the crash.

The woman's name will be released at a later time by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

