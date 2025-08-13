26-year-old identified as the man killed in a fatal crash along South Academy Boulevard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — A 26-year-old man has been identified following a crash along South Academy Boulevard on July 29.

Police say that the man identified as Matthew Campbell was traveling at a high rate of speed along South Academy Boulevard on the morning of the 29th, when a vehicle pulled out in front of him at Pace Drive.

The crash, which occurred during the morning commute hours, sent Campbell to the hospital, where he would later die from his injuries on July 31.

Police say this was the 33rd traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year, and at this time last year, there were only 32 traffic deaths.

