22-year-old woman identified in fatal crash along Platte Avenue, DUI suspected

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department has released the identity of a 22-year-old woman who was killed in a crash along Platte Avenue in Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs Police say they were called to reports of a crash on August 24 at 2:15 a.m. Initial reports to officers were that a car had left the road and hit a tree.

When officers arrived, they found multiple victims, including Jessenya Gaytan, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other individuals were taken to the hospital with serious bodily injuries.

The Colorado Springs Police Department says that one of those individuals taken to the hospital has been identified as Jayden Hendricks. He was arrested on charges of vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, and careless driving.

At this time, officers believe alcohol is a contributing factor in this crash.

